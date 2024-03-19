Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

