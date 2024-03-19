FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of FGI stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.