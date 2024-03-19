FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,073,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,802.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.25.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

