FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,073,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,802.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.25.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
