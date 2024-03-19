Financial Analysis: Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saipem and Bonterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $10.53 billion 0.45 -$220.20 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.73 $33.29 million $0.89 5.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saipem.

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saipem and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 37.64%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Saipem.

Risk & Volatility

Saipem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Saipem on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

