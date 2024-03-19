Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.35

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FNTL opened at GBX 270.44 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Fintel has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 286 ($3.64). The stock has a market cap of £280.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,465.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.71.
