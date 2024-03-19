Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.35

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fintel Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FNTL opened at GBX 270.44 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Fintel has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 286 ($3.64). The stock has a market cap of £280.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,465.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.71.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.