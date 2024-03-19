FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FINV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 256,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,987. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinVolution Group

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.