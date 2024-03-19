First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

