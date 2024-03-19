First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 71,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.