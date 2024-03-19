First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $3,737,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SKYY traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 38,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

