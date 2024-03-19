First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $364,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

