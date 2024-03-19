First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

