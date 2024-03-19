First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

