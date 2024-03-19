First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 521,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,554. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

