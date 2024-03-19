First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

