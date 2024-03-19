First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 383,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.