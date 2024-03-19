Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

