Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.