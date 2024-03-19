Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.18.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
