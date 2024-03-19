Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 754,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 129.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

