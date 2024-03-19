FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Down 4.9%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.84 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 489,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,085,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

