Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,267 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in NVIDIA by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $852.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.