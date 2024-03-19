Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 18,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.60.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

