Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

