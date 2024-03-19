Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Up 28.3 %
Shares of FORD opened at $0.59 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
