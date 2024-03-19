Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 28.3 %

Shares of FORD opened at $0.59 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

