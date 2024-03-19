Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

