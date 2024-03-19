Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

In other Freedom news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Price Performance

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 18,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter.

Freedom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.