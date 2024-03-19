FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

