FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Stock Position Lowered by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 73,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

