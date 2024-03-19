FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2,770.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,352 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of FOCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 4,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

