Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
