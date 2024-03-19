Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 27,219,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,104. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

