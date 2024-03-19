Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $56.98 on Friday. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Futu by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 11,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 4,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

