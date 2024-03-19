FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FW Thorpe Price Performance
Shares of FW Thorpe stock opened at GBX 374.10 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($5.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 372.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.11. The company has a market cap of £438.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,978.95 and a beta of 0.58.
