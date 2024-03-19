FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FW Thorpe stock opened at GBX 374.10 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($5.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 372.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.11. The company has a market cap of £438.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,978.95 and a beta of 0.58.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

