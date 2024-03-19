G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.