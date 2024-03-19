Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GNTA stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

