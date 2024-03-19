Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Genenta Science Price Performance
Shares of GNTA stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.81.
Genenta Science Company Profile
