General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.43 and last traded at $171.23. Approximately 1,139,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,886,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

