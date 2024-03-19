Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

GNTX stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 517,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

