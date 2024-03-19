Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance
Genting Malaysia Berhad stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
