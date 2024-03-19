Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

Genting Malaysia Berhad stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

