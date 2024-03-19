GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 490,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 344,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

