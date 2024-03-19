Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

In other news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

