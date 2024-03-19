Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $5.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after buying an additional 1,914,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

