Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $5.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.73.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
