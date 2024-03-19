Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 30,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Gevo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.88. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 384.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gevo

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Creative Planning grew its position in Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Gevo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gevo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.