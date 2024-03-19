Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.76. 962,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its 200-day moving average is $256.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

