Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 394,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,506. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.