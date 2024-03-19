Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

