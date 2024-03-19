Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 638,705 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.