Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. 1,580,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,592. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

