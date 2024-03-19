Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,180,949. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

