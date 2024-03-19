Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 188,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,410. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

