Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.90. 1,232,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,856. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

