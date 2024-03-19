Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,779 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7 %

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

