Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 12,460 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 995,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

